Black Boxing Bell

Many epic twelve-rounders kicked off with a gong from bell just like this. Ali. Tyson. Sugar Ray Robinson. They all knew the sound well. Now you can too. The Steel Boxing Bell produces a loud gong when you pull and release the metal lever. The manually operated match-starter is made of solid steel and connected to a base that can mount on a wall or rest on a flat surface. This thing is loud, FYI. We mean, it had to cut through a stadium full of screaming fans, so you best believe it can notify your family when dinner is ready or even serve as an alert in an emergency situation. No matter how you use it or where you put it, the vintage, functional charm of the Steel Boxing Bell makes it the focal point of whatever space it’s in. If you want to lace up the gloves, that’s up to you.

8” x 8” x 9”

5.5 lbs

Steel Base with Black Powder Coating

Mounting Hardware Not Included